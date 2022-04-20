Police arrests 3 persons with drugs in different parts of Ludhiana city
Three persons were caught on charges of drug peddling from different parts of the city on Tuesday.
In the first case, Jodhewal police arrested a man with 10kg poppy husk near the T-point in Kakowal village. The accused was identified as Ajay alias Tidda of Puri Vihar on Kailash Nagar Road.
Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused was nabbed following a tip-off. A case under Sections 15-61-85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused.
Meanwhile, the Daba police arrested two persons with 6gm heroin and an electronic weighing machine. The accused were identified as Pritpal Singh of Sahibzada Fateh Singh Nagar and Mahesh Kumar of Kot Mangal Singh.
Investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector Jagtar Singh said police had set up a checkpoint at Tibba Chowk in Lohara and stopped two accused, who were passing from the area on a motorcycle, on the basis of suspicion. On frisking, they recovered heroin, an electronic weighing machine and some pouches from the duo’s possession. A case under Sections 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them.
-
Kidney swap case: HC stays organ transplant licence suspension of Ruby Hall Clinic
PUNE On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court stayed the orders passed by the state health department to suspend the organ transplant licence of Ruby Hall Clinic. The order was passed after the state health department suspended the license for organ transplantation of the hospital for six months in connection to a kidney swapping case reported from the city. The order was pronounced in open court, in the presence of advocates from respective parties.
-
State approves Swargate to Katraj underground metro route extension
The state government on Wednesday gave a nod for Swargate to Katraj underground metro route extension and approved a share of Rs450.95 crore for the project. The Pune Municipal Corporation had cleared the extension of the underground metro rail route, a distance of 5.4km in September 2021 and sent a proposal for approval to the state government. The total project cost is Rs3,668 crore and it is expected to be completed by April 2027.
-
Minister files extortion case against sister of ex-live-in partner
Mumbai Social justice minister Dhananjay Munde filed an extortion case against the sister of his former live-in partner for allegedly demanding ₹5 crore by threatening to defame him. She said that she will post messages on social media that he forced her to withdraw her rape complaint. In his complaint, the minister stated that since 2004, he has been in a relationship with a woman, with whom he had two kids as well.
-
GCG holds seminar protection of liberty of the run-away couples
Adhering with the District Legal Services Authority's instructions, Women Safety and Legal Literacy Cell of Government College for Girls, on Wednesday organised a seminar on the protection of life and liberty of the run-away couples. Senior advocate Harsimrat Kaur was the speaker for the day and she sensitised students about the various protections and shelter homes available for the safety of such couples.
-
Ludhiana | GADVSU’s second convocation: Punjab governor lauds varisty’s contribution to livestock sector
Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) chancellor, congratulated the youth who received their degrees after successfully completing the rigorous academic and research programmes in the university. Purohit chaired the second convocation ceremony, which was held on Wednesday. Livestock species are encountering outbreaks of many infectious and contagious diseases in the field. He asked veterinarians to devise easy-to-conduct methods for early detection of such diseases to prevent losses.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics