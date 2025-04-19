Police attach property of drug peddler in J&K’s Bandipora

In a significant move against the drug menace, the Bandipora Police has attached assets belonging to a known drug peddler, under the provisions of Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, as per a release. The combined value of the attached assets is estimated at approximately ₹ 13.62 lakh. (iStock)

The attached properties include a single-storey residential house measuring 696.69 square feet, located at Mir Mohallah, Kaloosa, Bandipora, and a car. The combined value of the attached assets is estimated at approximately ₹13.62 lakh.

The properties are owned by Nazir Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Khaliq Bhat, a resident of Kaloosa, Bandipora. He is involved in a case registered under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act at the Bandipora police station.

The police have issued a public notice strictly prohibiting any transaction related to the attached assets.

“No one shall purchase, lease, or create third-party interest in the said property. The owner is also barred from selling or transferring it in any form,” the notice stated.

This action is part of the ongoing efforts by Bandipora Police to dismantle the financial networks of individuals involved in narcotics trafficking and send a strong message against drug-related crimes.