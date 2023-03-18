Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police book in-laws after woman’s death in Punjab’s Sangrur

Police book in-laws after woman’s death in Punjab’s Sangrur

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Mar 18, 2023 08:53 PM IST

Police have booked five persons after 25-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances due to alleged dowry demands here at Khliarian Kalan village.

Brother of the deceased, lodged complaint with police after he found burnt body of his sister at her in-laws’ house. ((Representational photo) Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Brother of the deceased, lodged complaint with police after he found burnt body of his sister at her in-laws’ house. Police are investigating whether she died by suicide or she was murdered by her in-laws. Sub inspector Karamjeet Kaur said the couple had got married in December last year. “We have booked the in-laws under Section 304b of the Indian Penal Code,” Kaur informed.

