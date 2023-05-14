Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Two booked for posting morphed pictures of Class 12 student on social media

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 14, 2023 11:37 PM IST

The two accused have been identified as Jagseer Singh of Lohatbaddi village in Raikot and Sarabjeet Kaur of Dhatt village in Dakha

Police have booked two persons for allegedly creating a fake social media profile of a Class 12 student and posting his morphed photographs on it.

The complainant went on to add that her son is currently studying in Class 12 and does not have his own mobile phone. (iStock)
The student’s parents lodged a complaint with the police shortly after the incident came to light.

In their complaint, the parents said they had also been receiving threatening calls from two different persons. The boy’s mother said they discovered that someone had created a fake Instagram profile in their son’s name and posted his morphed photos with an unidentified girl.

The complainant went on to add that her son is currently studying in Class 12 and does not have his own mobile phone.

Sharing further details, inspector Jarnail Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Sudhar police said the police after initiating an investigation into the parents’ complaint identified the two accused.

A case under sections 294 (obscene act in any public place), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 of the Information Technology Act has been registered against the accused at the Sudhar police station. He added that further investigation in the case was underway.

police complaint
