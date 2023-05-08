Chandigarh resident loses 2.8L to man posing as police officer

Police on Saturday booked an unidentified person after a Chandigarh resident lost ₹2.8 lakh by a swindler posing as a police officer over a phone call.

A Chandigarh resident lost ₹ 2.8L to a man posing as police officer. (HT File)

The complainant, Anand Singh of Dariya, said he on Friday received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified as a police officer and told Anand that his son Bipin Rawat, who is serving in the Indian Army, had been arrested with terrorists.

The caller sought ₹4 lakh from the complainant in order to save his son from legal trouble. Worried, Anand deposited ₹2.8 lakh into an account provided by the swindler only to later realise the fraud.

A cheating and criminal conspiracy case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 17.