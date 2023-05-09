Pathankot cops bust racket of poppy husk smuggling; 5 held

The Pathankot Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a racket of drug smuggling from Jammu & Kashmir to Punjab with the recovery of 207-kg of poppy husk from a group of five notorious smugglers. The accused individuals have been taken into custody and will be presented in court. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Satwinder Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Gurbaz Singh, and Dharminder Singh, all residents of different areas in Ludhiana. While Satwinder Singh, Rakesh Kumar, and Tejwinder Singh were travelling in a Hyundai Verna car, Gurbaz Singh and Dharminder Singh were in a truck.

Speaking on the occasion, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said, “Acting on a tip-off, the police party intercepted the car and the truck. All five accused have been arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.”

Khakh said the accused individuals have been taken into custody and will be presented in court. The SSP said their teams are also working to ascertain the identity of those from whom the drug was taken in J&K.