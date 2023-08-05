Police round up trio for selling unlicensed steroids in Lalru

Police rounded up three persons after seizing a stock of unlicensed steroids from a car near Alamgir Chowk and a subsequent raid at a godown in Lalru. A preliminary investigation pointed at the steroids being supplied to gyms as performance enhancing drugs.

The three have been identified as Jatin Khanna, Tushar Khanna, both residents of Zirakpur and their employee Rahul. They were presented before the local court and later released.

Lalru station house officer Ajitesh Kaushal said Jatin, Tushar and Rahul were travelling in a Mahindra Thar when they were stopped near Alamgir Chowk. Police seized a box full of vials filled with a mixture of compounds. The trio could not produce any bills for the drugs.

Soon, drug inspector Sukhvir Chand and Jai Jaikar Singh were informed. The trio then admitted to having kept more injections and testosterone-enhancing drugs at a godown. Soon the police conducted a raid at a godown and seized the material.

Sharing further details, Derabassi assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said the samples of the seized drugs have been sent to a forensic laboratory in Kharar and further action will be taken after the results are received.

Teams had seized 9,150 injections, 5,47,300 tablets, a sealing machine, printing and packing material following a raid. The steroids include testosterone-boosting vaccine and oxymetholone, an anabolic steroid similar to testosterone.

