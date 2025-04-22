Police chief inspects upcoming traffic mgmt hub site in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police commissioner, Swapan Sharma, conducted a detailed inspection of the upcoming Emergency Response Vehicle Hut (ERVH) near Verka Milk Point Chowk on Monday. This initiative aims to further streamline Ludhiana’s traffic management system. Police commissioner Swapan Sharma while inspecting the ERVH site near Verka Milk Plant in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

During the visit, commissioner Sharma announced that the Ludhiana police commissionerate will establish 10 such ERVHs across the city. Each hut will be staffed with five police officers, with at least one officer present 24x7 to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow. The city has been reorganised into eight traffic zones (previously six) to optimise operational efficiency, with a station house officer (SHO)-level officer overseeing each zone.

ERVHs to be equipped with basic amenities

Sharma highlighted that these huts will be equipped with essential amenities, including office furniture, drinking water, fans, urinals, and other facilities to support the welfare of the officers. Additionally, floodlights will illuminate the surroundings of each hut, and an emergency response vehicle (ERV) will be stationed there. The officers at these huts will monitor traffic within their designated zones, make on-the-spot decisions to maintain smooth flow, and have the authority to request police control room (PCR) support or additional personnel from other zones, fostering enhanced coordination across the eight zones.

Commissioner Sharma further noted that the existing fleet of 40 PCR motorcycles and 40 PCR vans is already operational across these zones. With the addition of 10 new ERVs, the total fleet now comprises 50 vehicles and 40 motorcycles, all deployed 24x7 on Ludhiana’s busiest roads for continuous traffic patrols. He revealed that over 450 traffic officers and personnel are currently assigned to these zones, with plans to increase this number to 550 in the near future.

Sharma also underscored that these efforts are aligned to enhance traffic discipline and provide residents with a hassle-free commuting experience across the city.

Submit probe reports directly to headquarter: Sharma

In a move aimed at streamlining the investigation process and minimising public inconvenience, commissioner Swapan Sharma has instructed police officers to submit investigation reports directly to the district headquarters after completing their inquiries.

Addressing the issue on Monday, commissioner Sharma emphasised that once an application is marked to an officer for investigation, it should be promptly acted upon and the report must be sent straight to the commissionerate headquarter, without routing it through zonal offices.

He said that the current practice of forwarding investigated applications through zonal officers has led to unnecessary delays and caused inconvenience to the public, who are often forced to visit multiple offices in pursuit of their cases. “This not only wastes the time of the complainants but also hampers the overall efficiency of police operations,” Sharma noted.

The commissioner added that the aim of the directive is to ensure timely resolution of public grievances and to enhance accountability among officers. By cutting down procedural loops, the department hopes to deliver faster justice and improve the public’s experience when dealing with police matters.