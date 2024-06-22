Police detain three in Kota Top terror attack case

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday detained three for ‘helping’ terrorists in connection with the June 12 terror attack at Kota Top in the Tanta area of Gundoh in Doda district. They are being questioned to get details about terrorists’ movements in the upper reaches of Gundoh, where a police head constable Fareed Ahmed was injured when terrorists fired upon security forces. (iStock)

They were identified as Safdar Ali, Mubashir Ali and Sajjad, said Doda SSP Javed Iqbal of Dramman village in Wanipora hamlet of Tanta Panchayat in Gandoh Tehsil of Doda district.

They are being questioned to get details about terrorists’ movements in the upper reaches of Gundoh, where a police head constable Fareed Ahmed was injured when terrorists fired upon security forces.

“The terrorists were seen in Dhoks (temporary shelters in the upper reaches of nomads) before June 12, but no information was provided to the police,” another police official said.

He further said, “We are investigating whether the trio had provided food and two sheep to terrorists.”

The terrorists had, however, given money to the three men in lieu of food and two sheep, he added.

“These shepherds were grazing their cattle when three to four terrorists came there and asked them for food,” he said.

The attacks in Reasi, Doda and Kathua districts left nine civilians and a CRPF jawan dead besides 49 others, including seven security personnel, injured.

On June 9, attack on a pilgrims’ bus in Reasi had left nine people dead and 42 others injured in Pouni area. The bus was returning from Shiv Khori shrine. The security forces had also killed two terrorists in Kathua.

On June 11, terrorists had attacked a joint security picket of the police and army in Chattargala area of Bhaderwah, adjoining Kathua district. Five Army personnel and a police officer were injured in the attack.

Next day, terrorists attacked a police party injuring head constable Fareed Ahmed at Kota Top in Gandoh tehsil. Investigators strongly suspect that the group of terrorists, who took food from the shepherds, were behind recent attacks in Doda district.