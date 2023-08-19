News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5-crore properties of drug dealers frozen in Tarn Taran

5-crore properties of drug dealers frozen in Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Aug 19, 2023 12:28 AM IST

The accused drug dealers were arrested with commercial quantity of drugs, including heroin and intoxicated tablets, by the district police

Police on Friday froze 5-crore properties of 10 drug dealers in Tarn Taran district.

The police said in the preliminary investigation, it was found that the properties were accumulated with the help of drug money.
The police said in the preliminary investigation, it was found that the properties were accumulated with the help of drug money.

The accused drug dealers were arrested with commercial quantity of drugs, including heroin and intoxicated tablets, by the district police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said one of the accused belongs to Ferozepur, while the other nine are from Tarn Taran. He said frozen properties include residential houses, agricultural land, a car and a motorcycle. He said preliminary investigation found that the properties were accumulated with the help of drug money.

The accused are identified as Harjinder Singh of Wan Tara Singh village, Jaipal Singh of Sarhali, Surjit Singh of Patti, Jagtar Singh of Khemkaran, Kuldeep Singh of Tarn Taran, Kuldeep Singh, alias Saba, of Shingarpura village, Pritpal Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Harike, Akashdeep Singh of Buh, and Gurbaz Singh of Manihala Jai Singh village in Ferozepur.

According to the police, 17-kg and 16-kg heroin was recovered from Harjinder Singh of Khalra and Kuldeep Singh of Tarn Taran respectively. Similarly, 250-gm to 1-kg heroin was seized from the other accused. All accused have been facing NDPS cases from 2013 to 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out