Bijnor native on the run after sodomising 2 minor employees in Zirakpur

Police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly sodomised two minor boys employed at his brother-in-law’s barber shop in Zirakpur’s Bhabhat area. The accused sodomised the minors, aged 13 and 15, on Wednesday, when they arrived for work at the salon. (iStock)

While the main accused, Farid, who works as a barber at the shop, is on the run, police have arrested his brother-in-law Asif for providing him shelter.

Police said Farid was a native of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, and was currently residing in Mannat Enclave, Bhabat.

As per information,the accused sodomised the minors, aged 13 and 15, on Wednesday, when they arrived for work at the salon. The boys narrated the ordeal to their parents after returning home, following which police were alerted.

Acting on the parents’ complaint, police teams conducted a raid at the barber shop. While Farid managed to flee, they arrested his brother-in-law Asif for providing him shelter.

The accused has been booked under Section 377 (unnatural offences) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.