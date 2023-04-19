Chandigarh gets 22 night patrolling bikes to curb snatchings

With an aim to curb incidents of snatching and ensure public safety, the police have commissioned 22 night patrolling bikes, known as Cheetahs. The patrolling bikes will remain vigilant throughout the night and nab suspicious individuals in case a crime is committed.

The SSP said that three-fold night patrolling would ensure safety of the city residents even at late night. (HT File Photo)

Notably, over two incidents of snatching have been reported every week since January 2023 and around 130 snatching incidents were reported in 2022 in the city.

Senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur has also asked all police stations to set up night nakas in their areas. A total of 20 nakas will be set up by the 16 police stations of the city. A total of 53 police control vehicles are also deployed for night patrolling.

“No snatching was reported after 11 pm since the nakas were laid in the city. Station house officers have been directed to remain in the field till 9 pm. Since two bikers snatched a phone from a bicycle rider around 9.30 pm on April 15, we have roped in Cheetahs to cover the time gap. We have only one unsolved snatching and we will trace the accused soon”, a senior police officer stated.

The SSP said that three-fold night patrolling would ensure safety of the city residents even at late night. “It is very important to create fear among the miscreants in order to safeguard the interest and security of the residents,” she added.

