Police lodge abetment FIR five years after suicide by Chandigarh resident

Over five years after a Sector-45 resident ended his life by consuming poison in December 2016, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The deceased’s body was found in his car parked near Government Model High School, Sector 20, on December 3, 2016. A suicide note was recovered, wherein he had blamed one Ajmer Singh Bhullar and others for driving him to suicide. The note was also sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for testing.

Now, following a petition by the deceased’s wife, the high court directed the police to register a case, following which an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged at the Sector-19 police station. Police officials said they will launch a probe to arrest the accused.

Biker killed in hit-and-run accident

Mohali

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Zirakpur-Patiala road on Sunday. The victim, Makhan Singh, a security guard, was on his way to Rajpura on his motorcycle around 2.15 pm, when a speeding car hit him and drove off. Onlookers rushed him to a hospital in Banur, but doctors declared him brought dead. On the complaint of his brother, Kirpal Singh, a resident of Nizampur, Ambala, police booked the absconding car driver.

Father of 3 ends life in Dhanas

Chandigarh A 38-year-old man was found hanging at his house in Dhanas on Sunday evening. Police said the deceased used to work with a circus troupe. While no suicide note was found, police said the deceased was an alcoholic and in an inebriated condition even when he took the extreme step. The deceased is survived by his wife and three children, including two sons and a daughter. The body was shifted to GMSH, Sector 16, for autopsy. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Six-month-old girl was found in bag at Chhat village

Mohali A six-month-old girl was found in a bag at Chhat village on Sunday. Police were informed by some villagers about an abandoned bag in the fields. When police reached the spot and opened the bag, they found a six-month-old girl inside it. The infant was taken to the Dhakoli civil hospital for treatment and handed over to the district coordinator of Children’s Care Line. A case was registered against the unidentified parents and a probe was launched to identify them, police said.

Street play on harmful effects of tobacco

Chandigarh

Students from Panjab University’s Centre for Social Work staged a street play in Sector 25 to spread awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption on health and environment. The play highlighted that tobacco consumption was not only impacting human health, but also harming the environment. It threw light on the ill-effects of smoking even on those around the person smoking.

Run against drug abuse today

Chandigarh

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh, in association with the Chandigarh Police, will hold the “Nashe Se Azadi Neon Run” on Monday. The run will be flagged off at 7.30 am from Chandigarh Club by Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit. It is part of their “Nashe Se Azadi Pakhwada” taking place between June 12 and 26.

CRAWFED announces first list of office-bearers

Chandigarh

Chandigarh Residents’ Associations’ Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) chairman Hitesh Puri appointed some office-bearers on Sunday. Umesh Ghai was appointed as senior vice-chairman, Rajat Malhotra and Dr Anish Garg as general secretaries, Parampal Singh Lovely as organising secretary and Yograj Sharma as finance secretary. The next list of office-bearers will be announced shortly.

Theatre and puppetry workshop from today

Chandigarh

A theatre and puppetry workshop will be organised at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, from June 20 to July 9. A show will also be staged on July 9. Fee for the classes, to be held between 9.30 am and 11.30 am, is ₹1,000 per person. The workshop will include lectures on personality development, theatrical exercises and voice modulation, among other things.

Punjab & Sind Bank holds town hall meet

Chandigarh

The field general manager office of Punjab & Sind Bank on Sunday conducted a town hall meeting, which was attended by all branch managers posted at various branches in Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The bank’s MD and CEO Swarup Kumar Saha was also present at the occasion.

Drug awareness camps help

Chandigarh

Police’s drug abuse awareness team organised two drug abuse awareness camps at Community Centre, Dhanas, and near Krishna Market Park, Sector 41 on Sunday. Officials spoke about the ill effects of drugs as part of programmes being conducted from June 12 till June 26 in connection with the observation of as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

ITBP bests CFHA at hockey tourney

Chandigarh

ITBP got the better of Chandigarh Football Hockey Academy 3-1 during the Chandigarh State Senior Men’s Hockey Championship at the hockey stadium in Sector 42 on Sunday. In other matches, SGGS Hockey Club-26 drew with CISF while AG Punjab beat ITBP 5-2 with Vasudev scoring twin goals.