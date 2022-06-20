Police lodge abetment FIR five years after suicide by Chandigarh resident
Over five years after a Sector-45 resident ended his life by consuming poison in December 2016, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.
The deceased’s body was found in his car parked near Government Model High School, Sector 20, on December 3, 2016. A suicide note was recovered, wherein he had blamed one Ajmer Singh Bhullar and others for driving him to suicide. The note was also sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for testing.
Now, following a petition by the deceased’s wife, the high court directed the police to register a case, following which an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged at the Sector-19 police station. Police officials said they will launch a probe to arrest the accused.
Biker killed in hit-and-run accident
A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Zirakpur-Patiala road on Sunday. The victim, Makhan Singh, a security guard, was on his way to Rajpura on his motorcycle around 2.15 pm, when a speeding car hit him and drove off. Onlookers rushed him to a hospital in Banur, but doctors declared him brought dead. On the complaint of his brother, Kirpal Singh, a resident of Nizampur, Ambala, police booked the absconding car driver.
Father of 3 ends life in Dhanas
Six-month-old girl was found in bag at Chhat village
Street play on harmful effects of tobacco
Students from Panjab University’s Centre for Social Work staged a street play in Sector 25 to spread awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption on health and environment. The play highlighted that tobacco consumption was not only impacting human health, but also harming the environment. It threw light on the ill-effects of smoking even on those around the person smoking.
Run against drug abuse today
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh, in association with the Chandigarh Police, will hold the “Nashe Se Azadi Neon Run” on Monday. The run will be flagged off at 7.30 am from Chandigarh Club by Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit. It is part of their “Nashe Se Azadi Pakhwada” taking place between June 12 and 26.
CRAWFED announces first list of office-bearers
Chandigarh Residents’ Associations’ Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) chairman Hitesh Puri appointed some office-bearers on Sunday. Umesh Ghai was appointed as senior vice-chairman, Rajat Malhotra and Dr Anish Garg as general secretaries, Parampal Singh Lovely as organising secretary and Yograj Sharma as finance secretary. The next list of office-bearers will be announced shortly.
Theatre and puppetry workshop from today
A theatre and puppetry workshop will be organised at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, from June 20 to July 9. A show will also be staged on July 9. Fee for the classes, to be held between 9.30 am and 11.30 am, is ₹1,000 per person. The workshop will include lectures on personality development, theatrical exercises and voice modulation, among other things.
Punjab & Sind Bank holds town hall meet
The field general manager office of Punjab & Sind Bank on Sunday conducted a town hall meeting, which was attended by all branch managers posted at various branches in Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The bank’s MD and CEO Swarup Kumar Saha was also present at the occasion.
Drug awareness camps help
Police’s drug abuse awareness team organised two drug abuse awareness camps at Community Centre, Dhanas, and near Krishna Market Park, Sector 41 on Sunday. Officials spoke about the ill effects of drugs as part of programmes being conducted from June 12 till June 26 in connection with the observation of as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
ITBP bests CFHA at hockey tourney
ITBP got the better of Chandigarh Football Hockey Academy 3-1 during the Chandigarh State Senior Men’s Hockey Championship at the hockey stadium in Sector 42 on Sunday. In other matches, SGGS Hockey Club-26 drew with CISF while AG Punjab beat ITBP 5-2 with Vasudev scoring twin goals.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics