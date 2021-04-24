Police look the other way as Bathinda Congress councillors party

Despite the rapid rise in Covid cases in Bathinda, the district police ignored a large celebratory function attended by Congress councillors at a luxury banquet hall on the city’s periphery on Friday night.

Photos and videos of the party at Three Palm Resorts, 6km from Bathinda on the highway to Amritsar, are being shared widely on social media. They show the Congress leaders, including senior deputy mayor Ashok Pradhan set to dine together.

Firecrackers were also let off at the resort in the evening.

When contacted, Pradhan said that the event was hosted by Sandeep Goyal, the husband of newly elected first woman mayor Raman Goyal.

He confirmed that the photos were of Friday’s event. “It was a social meeting of a small group of Congress councillors to celebrate party leaders joining top offices of the Bathinda municipal corporation. You should contact Sandeep for details,” he said.

Denying that he hosted the event, Sandeep said Covid guidelines were followed by the attendees. The photos show that the attendees were neither wearing masks nor maintaining social distancing. “I briefly stayed at the resort and there was no party. No women, including my wife, was present at the casual get-together,” he said.

Sandeep, a liquor contractor of the city, is known for his proximity with local Congress legislator and finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

Positive cases continue to rise

Punjab has imposed a ban on all social, political, religious and cultural gatherings. Marriages and wedding functions can be organised but only with 20 people.

The state government has also imposed a night curfew from 8pm till 5am.

With 596 new Covid cases reported on Friday, the district now has a total of 4,466 coronavirus patients since April 9.

According to the medical bulletin, 43 deaths have been reported in the last 15 days and the tally of total Covid-related fatalities has reached 329.

Different rules for different people

Taking prompt action, the local police arrested eight people for hosting a pre-wedding function at Bathinda’s elite Civil Lines Club on Wednesday.

But when 40 cars and motorcycles were reported at the resort on Friday, the police chose to overlook the information.

Gates were closed from inside and lights of the sprawling lawns and the reception areas were shut off after journalists gathered outside the resort.

Following queries of journalists, the police sent a raiding party but it left without initiating any action.

Bathinda range inspector general of police (IGP) Jaskaran Singh and senior superintendent of police (SSP) BS Virk did not respond to the phone calls.

An attempt to reach the chief minister, chief secretary, director general police and state police administration via their official Twitter handles did not elicit any response.

A large number of party attendees started leaving in their vehicles after 10pm without any action by the police.