Police nab operative of Happy Jatt gang in Jalandhar

The counter-intelligence wing of Jalandhar police arrested gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Baba of Aladinpur village in Tarn Taran, who was reportedly planning targeted killings in the state. Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused has been facing several criminal cases pertaining to murder and attempt to murder. Police teams have also recovered one .30 bore automatic pistol along with a magazine and three live cartridges from his possession. (HT Photo)

The DGP said the arrested accused is an operative of most-wanted gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt of Jandiala, who was hatching a conspiracy to execute target killings to disturb the peace and communal harmony in the state and assigned the former to accomplish this task in lieu of money.

“The accused is also one of the biggest weapon suppliers in Punjab, and was closely associated with weapon suppliers of Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

The development came 25 days after the counter- intelligence Jalandhar arrested Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Bhatti of Nanaksar Mohalla in Tarn Taran after recovering two pistols along with ammunition from his possession.

The AIG, counter-intelligence, Jalandhar, Navjot Singh Mahal said that during Bhatti’s questioning, it came to light that Happy Jatt has assigned Happy Baba to carry out target killings in the state. He said that during questioning, Happy Baba confessed to his involvement in inter-state smuggling of illicit weapons after smuggling it from Madhya Pradesh and since 2020-21, he has sold at least 100 illicit weapons in Tarn Taran and Amritsar.

An FIR has been registered under sections 25 and 25(8) of the Arms Act at Police Station State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar.