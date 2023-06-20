Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 30 police personnel get DGP disc

Ludhiana: 30 police personnel get DGP disc

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 20, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the names of the police personnel were proposed for the reward for their performance in solving a theft case involving domestic help, a double murder case, theft of a newborn from the civil hospital and arrest of a gang involved in snatching

A total of 30 DGP Commendation Discs and 144 Commendation Certificates along with cash rewards were awarded to the police personnel during the weekly parade at Police Lines on Monday for for cracking crime cases.

He said that apart from this, 74 police personnel were given cash rewards and 144 were given appreciation letters.

While addressing the police personnel, the commissioner of police said that they should be polite to the common people while on duty and instructed them to deal strictly with bad elements to make a crime free society.

The commissioner of police said that due to the duty performed by the police personnel with full responsibility, diligence and dedication, the celebrations of the New Year by people remained peaceful.

He also motivated the police personnel to carry out their professional responsibilities in future with the same enthusiasm and passion.

He said that in order to maintain discipline in the police department and to keep the police physically and mentally fit, a general parade of police officers and employees will be continued at Police Lines.

