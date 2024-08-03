Police puts up posters of wanted Hizbul terrorist in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday sounded an alert and put up posters of a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Yasir Bhat of South Kashmir’s Kulgam across Jammu city, said officials. Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Yasir Bhat (HT Photo)

Bhat was involved in a grenade attack at Jammu bus stand in March 2019 that left one person dead and 30 others injured.

The attack occurred on a Thursday afternoon in March 2019, when a blast rocked the crowded general bus stand in Jammu. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Riyaz, 32, of Mattan village in Anantnag district and Mohammad Sharik from Uttarakhand. Riyaz succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, raising the death toll to two.

Within hours of the attack, police arrested Yasir Bhat.

Subsequently, he was arrested but being a juvenile at that time, he was released on bail. After the Hizbul terrorist went missing from his Kulgam house, the police put up his posters and sounded an alert in Jammu and have urged the general public to provide information about his whereabouts.

During police investigations, it surfaced that Hizbul Mujahideen had tasked Bhat to carry out attack at Jammu bus stand.

Police suspected that the Hizbul terrorist might have joined terror ranks.

Jammu region has been rattled by back to back terror attacks since June 9 this year.

Starting June 9, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers took oath, Jammu region had been rattled by terror attacks in Reasi, Doda and Kathua districts.

Twelve security personnel, including an army captain and 10 civilians, were killed, while 55 were injured. Five terrorists have also been killed since January 1 in Jammu region.