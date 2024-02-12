 Police register case 7 months after burglary in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Police register case 7 months after burglary in Ludhiana

Police register case 7 months after burglary in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 12, 2024 10:33 PM IST

The first information report (FIR) was lodged following the statement of the victim Deep Kaur, who had reported her licensed revolver had been stolen

Police on Monday registered a burglary case in connection with an incident that took place in Rajguru Nagar seven months ago.

A gang of burglars had allegedly broken into a house, and decamped with a licensed pistol, seven bullets, jewellery and a cheque book. (HT File Photo)
A gang of burglars had allegedly broken into a house, and decamped with a licensed pistol, seven bullets, jewellery and a cheque book. (HT File Photo)

A gang of burglars had allegedly broken into a house, and decamped with a licensed pistol, seven bullets, jewellery and a cheque book.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The first information report (FIR) was lodged following the statement of the victim Deep Kaur, who had reported her licensed revolver had been stolen.

Burglars targeted locked house

Detailing the incident, Kaur said she and her husband had gone out of station from June 9 to 11, 2023. Upon returning, they found the house ransacked. The burglars had stolen a .32 bore pistol, seven bullets, jewellery and a cheque book, she shared.

Assistant sub-inspector Umesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the unidentified accused have been booked under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (house break) of Indian Penal Code was lodged following a seven-month investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On