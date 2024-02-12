Police register case 7 months after burglary in Ludhiana

Police on Monday registered a burglary case in connection with an incident that took place in Rajguru Nagar seven months ago. A gang of burglars had allegedly broken into a house, and decamped with a licensed pistol, seven bullets, jewellery and a cheque book. (HT File Photo)

The first information report (FIR) was lodged following the statement of the victim Deep Kaur, who had reported her licensed revolver had been stolen.

Burglars targeted locked house

Detailing the incident, Kaur said she and her husband had gone out of station from June 9 to 11, 2023. Upon returning, they found the house ransacked. The burglars had stolen a .32 bore pistol, seven bullets, jewellery and a cheque book, she shared.

Assistant sub-inspector Umesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the unidentified accused have been booked under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (house break) of Indian Penal Code was lodged following a seven-month investigation.