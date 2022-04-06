Police resort to use of water cannons during AAP’s protest against water tariff hike in Chandigarh
Police resorted to the use of water cannons as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest in Sector 17 against the recent water tariff hike.
Senior party leaders, councillors and workers participated in the protest including former MP Harmohan Dhawan and party co-incharge Pradeep Chhabra.
Chhabra said, “The Chandigarh municipal corporation should minimise waster wastage rather than increasing the rates. All the connections should be metered. Meters should be installed on water connections even outside the lal dora.”
Referring to AAP’s election promise of free water up to 20kl per month, Chhabra said, “Commercial establishments like hotels, and people with bigger houses who can afford higher rates should be levied higher tariff, and needy people should be given free water.”
Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Congress will be holding a dharna on April 7 in front of the deputy commissioner’s office in Sector 17 to protest against the hike in water tariff and inflation. Pawan Kumar Bansal, former Union minister and treasurer of All India Congress Committee will lead the dharna.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
-
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics