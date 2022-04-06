Police resort to use of water cannons during AAP’s protest against water tariff hike in Chandigarh

Police resorted to the use of water cannons as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest in Sector 17 against the recent water tariff hike.

Senior party leaders, councillors and workers participated in the protest including former MP Harmohan Dhawan and party co-incharge Pradeep Chhabra.

Chhabra said, “The Chandigarh municipal corporation should minimise waster wastage rather than increasing the rates. All the connections should be metered. Meters should be installed on water connections even outside the lal dora.”

Referring to AAP’s election promise of free water up to 20kl per month, Chhabra said, “Commercial establishments like hotels, and people with bigger houses who can afford higher rates should be levied higher tariff, and needy people should be given free water.”

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Congress will be holding a dharna on April 7 in front of the deputy commissioner’s office in Sector 17 to protest against the hike in water tariff and inflation. Pawan Kumar Bansal, former Union minister and treasurer of All India Congress Committee will lead the dharna.