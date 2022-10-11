Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police say gangster Deepak Tinu’s girlfriend was working in parlour in Zirakpur

Police say gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend was working in parlour in Zirakpur

Published on Oct 11, 2022

The police said it was difficult to ascertain at this stage of the case if Deepak Tinu was in India or have managed to escape to some other country.

Gangster Deepak Tinu’s girlfriend identified as Jatinder Kaur, 28, in police custody. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Punjab police on Monday claimed gangster Deepak Tinu’s girlfriend, who helped him flee from custody and was arrested from Mumbai on Sunday evening, was working at a beauty parlour in Zirakpur.

“She is not a police officer as was being speculated in a section of the media. She was living in Zirakpur and had gone to meet Mansa CIA in-charge S-I Pritpal Singh’s at his house from where the gangster fled with her,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill, when asked a question about the gangster’s girlfriend during his weekly press conference on the drug seizures.

The IGP said it was difficult to ascertain at this stage of the case if Tinu was in India or have managed to escape to some other country.

“But yes, she was the only girl with the gangster when he fled from the house of the CIA in-charge,” he said.

Tinu, a gangster booked and arrested in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, had fled from police custody after the dismissed CIA in-charge brought him to his house to ensure his meeting with his girlfriend. His girlfriend had come in a car, as per the police.

As per a police source, Tinu’s girlfriend belongs to the Ludhiana district but was settled in Zirakpur from past around six months.

