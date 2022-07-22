Police use water cannons on protesting Punjab Cong leaders
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress on Thursday staged a protest against the alleged “implication” of party president Sonia Gandhi in a false case by the BJP government at the Centre and her questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Hundreds of party workers from all over the state converged on the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh before starting their march towards the Raj Bhawan, but they were stopped on the way by the Chandigarh Police with water cannons. Several of them were also detained and released later. The demonstration was led by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa.
Addressing the protesters, Warring said that their fight was not for the Congress president alone, but for each and every citizen of the country who supported democracy, freedom and liberty. The BJP government at the Centre was badly mistaken if it thought that it could intimidate the Congress this way, he said, expressing gratitude to party workers who had joined the protest despite heavy rain that lashed the region overnight.
The PPCC chief also cautioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab against victimising the Congress leaders and workers. “We do not like to scare and threaten people by keeping red diaries, but we know how to defend ourselves,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Bajwa condemned the central government for trying to intimidate the Congress leadership. He said the government also knew that nothing was going to come out of this case but it only wanted to create a false perception. He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi was earlier questioned for five days, for 12 hours each day, and they (ED) had now summoned the Congress president for questioning. “Not only the Congressmen, but the entire country was upset and disappointed that the Modi government was intimidating the members of a family which had sacrificed so much for the country, before and after the Independence,” he said.
He also lashed out at all those leaders, who were relaxing in foreign countries, leaving the party and its workers to fight their own battle. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Aruna Chaudhary, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Rana Gurjit Singh, Lakhvir Singh Lakha, and Brinder Dhillon were among the party leaders present.
-
Himachal Congress seeks disqualification of two independent MLAs who joined BJP
Almost a month-and-a-half after two independent legislators joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, opposition Congress submitted a petition to the Vidhan Sabha speaker seeking their disqualification from the house. Businessmen-turned-politicians Parkash Rana, the MLA of Jogindernagar, and Hoshiyar Singh of Dehra joined the BJP on June 8 in presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and party chief Suresh Kashyap. Hoshyar Singh was born in Mumbai in 1966. He gained popularity through his philanthropic works.
-
Sikhs protest school’s order over turban, kirpan in Bareilly
Bareilly : Members of the Sikh community on Thursday protested a school management's alleged order asking students not to wear a turban or carry “kirpan” (a ceremonial dagger). They alleged that children were told to quit the school on failing to follow the order. The protesters reached St Francis School in Bareilly on Thursday morning and sought the removal of its principal. City magistrate Rajiv Kumar Pandey rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters.
-
Mann blames Akali, Cong govts of patronising gangsters, drug peddlers
Chandigarh : A day after the state police shot dead two gangsters wanted in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that Punjab will be soon free from gangsters and drug peddlers. Complimenting the Punjab Police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) for successfully accomplishing the operation, Mann said his government will not let anyone to disturb peace in the state.
-
Muktsar police to question Bishnoi in 2020 murder case
The Muktsar police on Thursday got seven-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the “mastermind” in the Sidhu Moose Wala killing, in a murder case of Ranjit Singh, alias Rana Sidhu, who was shot dead by four armed attackers at Aulakh village on the Muktsar-Malout highway on October 22, 2020. He was produced in a Hoshiarpur court amid tight security. After securing Bishnoi's transit remand, police brought him to Muktsar.
-
Moose Wala killing: SIT closes in on 6th shooter, says it has ‘strong leads’
Faridkot : A day after Punjab Police shot dead two men allegedly linked to the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in an encounter, the special investigation team claimed they have got strong leads about the sixth shooter, who was part of the shooters' Haryana module. Haryana module led by Priyavrat, alias Fauji, included Kashish alias Kuldeep, Ankit Sirsa and Deepak, alias Mundi. While Mannu and Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa were part of the Punjab module.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics