Political parties to submit copies of poll manifestos to CEO within 3 days

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 17, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Haryana chief electoral officer Anurag Agarwal on Friday stated that political parties must submit three copies of their election manifesto to the CEO’s office in Chandigarh within three days of issuing the manifesto.

The CEO said that if a political party organises a roadshow, there should be no traffic congestion, and no political party can organise a roadshow from where there is a hospital or trauma centre. Loudspeaker use is prohibited from 10 pm to 6 am. (HT File Photo/ Representative)

Agarwal said that if a political party wishes to organise a rally or roadshow permission must be obtained from the authorities.

The CEO said that if a political party organises a roadshow, there should be no traffic congestion, and no political party can organise a roadshow from where there is a hospital or trauma centre. Loudspeaker use is prohibited from 10 pm to 6 am.

The CEO added that political parties are not allowed to use any rest house, dak bungalow, or government accommodation. No political figure can use words related to caste or religion in their speech, and political parties cannot use photos of temples, mosques, gurdwaras, or churches on their banners.

He said that an election expenditure monitoring team has been formed at the district level, which will keep an eye on the various programmes of the candidates to ensure that they do not violate the model code of conduct.

