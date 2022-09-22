Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Poll code violation: Sangrur court summons ex-minister Singla

Poll code violation: Sangrur court summons ex-minister Singla

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 22, 2022 06:25 PM IST

The cases were registered after flying squad team of the election commission found him conducting political rallies involving a large number of people despite the restrictions

Local police have presented challan against him in both cases. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Local police have presented challan against him in both cases.
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

CJM court has summoned former Congress minister Vijay Inder Singla for appearance on October 17 in two cases registered against him for violating model code of conduct during state assembly elections. Local police have presented challan against him in both cases.

Cops said that the first case was registered against him under section 188 of the IPC and 51 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 at city police station on February 12 while the second FIR was registered against him on the next day at city police station under the same section of IPC and Disaster Management Act 2005. Both cases were registered on the complaint of returning officer-cum-SDM. The cases were registered after the flying squad team of the election commission found him conducting political rallies involving a large number of people despite the restriction on gatherings.

Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu, said, “We have presented challan in both cases and court has ordered him to appear before it on October 17.”

