Polls necessary as LG’s govt can’t resolve J&K people’s issues: Farooq

Assembly elections must take place in Jammu and Kashmir as lieutenant governor’s administration cannot resolve the issues of the people, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Baramulla district in north Kashmir, Abdullah also said the elections lead to the formation of people’s government.

He said they would attend the meeting of national and regional parties called by the Election Commission of India in Delhi, stressing that polls are important for the people’s government in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We will listen to what they have to say and also put forth our views,” he added.

ECI has called a meeting on January 16 which will be attended by 63 parties, including 57 regional outfits, for demonstration of remote voting and discussion on improving participation of domestic migrants.

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have gone into poll mode with all major outfits holding rallies and public meetings. The demands for holding assembly elections have gathered momentum four years after the state was bifurcated into two union territories and brought under central rule following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Abdullah also hailed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. “The yatra is to fight the divide being created between different religions, so that we all - Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians - could live together,” he added.

He said that Rahul is aiming to mitigate the “increasing hate in the country”.