Pong dam water level below danger mark after 18 days

The water level at Pong dam dipped below its maximum capacity of 1,390 feet for the first time in 18 days, recording 1,389.97 feet at 5 pm on Friday. The Beas-fed reservoir had remained above the danger mark since August 26, contributing to severe flooding in parts of Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala. Meanwhile, the inflow from Himachal’s catchment areas increased from 34,559 cusecs at 5 am to 56,713 cusecs at 5 pm. As many as 49,624 cusecs were released in the Beas river.
At Kapurthala’s Dhilwan gauge, Beas river flow increased to 85,123 cusecs. Meanwhile, Bhakra dam’s Gobind Sagar Lake stood at 1,676.66 feet, below its danger mark of 1,680 feet.
The Bhakra dam inflow was 59,667 cusecs on Friday while the dam released 55,000 cusecs of water downstream.