Pong dam water level below danger mark after 18 days

The water level at Pong dam dipped below its maximum capacity of 1,390 feet for the first time in 18 days, recording 1,389.97 feet at 5 pm on Friday. The Beas-fed reservoir had remained above the danger mark since August 26, contributing to severe flooding in parts of Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala. Meanwhile, the inflow from Himachal’s catchment areas increased from 34,559 cusecs at 5 am to 56,713 cusecs at 5 pm. As many as 49,624 cusecs were released in the Beas river.

Pong dam on the Beas River. (HT File)