Poonch terror ambush: Army releases sketches of two Pakistan terrorists

The Army on Monday released sketches of two Pakistan terrorists suspected to have been involved in Saturday’s ambush on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Poonch in which one soldier was killed and four others were injured. A security personnel during a search operation following Saturday's terror attack in Poonch. (PTI)

Security forces joined by elite para commandos of the special forces, the special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF continued searches in the jungles of Shahsitar ridge in Poonch’s Surankote sub-division. Posters promising a reward of ₹20 lakh for information on the two suspects were also put up.

IAF soldier Vikky Pahade was killed and four others injured after terrorists ambushed their convoy on Saturday at Sanai Top in Shahsitar, Surankote. On Monday, security forces picked up a man named Mohammad Razak for having provided food to the attackers at his house.

“The terrorists, who attacked the IAF convoy on Saturday evening, had food at the house of Mohammad Razak, aged around 42 years. The individual is being questioned,” said an official.

The number of locals detained by security forces for questioning has gone up to 16. Officials privy to the investigation said the attack was engineered by Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Habibullah Malik, alias Sajid Jutt. A native of Kasur district in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Sajid Jutt is wanted by the National Investigation Agency for orchestrating terror attacks in Rajouri and Poonch.

“Though the attackers tried to replicate a Dhatyar Morh-like ambush of December 21 last year, this time they didn’t succeed because of retaliation by the soldiers,” said another official.

“The first vehicle that came under brief fire sped away and stopped at a distance before soldiers from it retaliated against the attackers. The tailing vehicle, however, bore the brunt of fire. Before the attackers could cause more damage, they were unnerved by the swift retaliation by the soldiers in the first vehicle,” the official added.

Investigators found 7.62mm steel core bullets and 5.56mm bullets from the spot. The terrorists, believed to be three to four in number, used steel core bullets to inflict maximum damage.

Former DGP Dr SP Vaid said, “Since the Pakistani establishment’s deep state wants to disturb the Jammu region, the best place is Rajouri-Poonch, south of Pir Panjal, because of its topography and proximity to the Line of Control, which is easy to operate in because of its difficult terrain.”

“Pakistan only needs to try to infiltrate a group of terrorists. While 99 times the Army may avert their attempts, in the 100th attempt they may succeed and once a group is in, it would be on suicide mission. It will try to cause mayhem and that is what they are doing,” he added.

To check frequent attacks in the twin border districts, the former DGP suggested improved human intelligence, a re-look at SOPs and engaging local youth as SPOs (special police officers) in the police force.

“We need to improve human intelligence, review our tactics and improve SOPs. See, where are we lagging and what steps can be initiated to avert such attacks,” he said.

“We can make use of local boys, who know the terrain. Around 500 to 1,000 local youth can be recruited as SPOs. They know the jungles, caves, routes and every inch of the land. They can be utilised for countering terrorism. They have played a significant role in counter-insurgency operations in the past as well,” he said.

The modus operandi of the terrorists remains the same. With logistical support from sleeper cells, the terrorists first recce the target area and note the timings of convoys that usually move there for operational duties before finally carrying out the attack. The terrorists usually ambush convoys in the evening hours just before dusk.

“Saturday’s ambush at Sanai Top was around 30km from the Dhatyar Morh ambush site of December 21 last year, which had left five soldiers dead ,” said a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named.

“Now, these terrorists are using Chinese-made steel core bullets and US-made M4 rifles with the sole purpose of inflicting huge damage on the forces,” said Vaid.

An Army officer, who requested anonymity, said, “Security forces have contained terrorist activity in Kashmir and brought it to almost zero, especially after the revocation of Article 370 but at the same time the area south of the Pir Panjal has been witnessing a spike in terrorism.”

Rajouri and Poonch have hilly terrain spread over 4,304sq km with the Line of Control meandering along the two border districts. Saturday’s attack happened days before Poonch goes to the polls on May 25 as part of the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. The polling for the constituency was rescheduled by the Election Commission on April 30 after leaders across the political spectrum sought a change in dates due to adverse weather conditions.