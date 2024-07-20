Portion of Lakkar Bridge caves in, commuters a harried lot

A significant portion of the Lakkar Bridge has caved-in, raising serious safety concerns for commuters. The damaged area poses a major safety hazard, highlighting the urgent need for repairs. A significant portion of the Lakkar Bridge has caved-in, raising serious safety concerns for commuters. The damaged area poses a major safety hazard, highlighting the urgent need for repairs. (HT File)

A few months ago, a small section of the road on the same bridge was damaged. Despite being alerted, officials only filled the hole with sand, failing to address the issue adequately. The situation has now worsened as a large portion of the road has caved-in, posing a greater risk to commuters.

Locals and commuters reported that the damage occurred following heavy rainfall on Friday afternoon. Some officials suggested that a nearby garbage dump has attracted rats, which weakened the bridge’s structure.

“This bridge is a crucial link for many people, and the authorities should have taken immediate action when the first sign of damage appeared,” said Ramesh Kumar, a daily commuter. “We are worried about our safety every time we cross the bridge,” he added.

The damaged section has not been cordoned off, jeopardising the public’s safety. MC officials have not taken steps to address the issue, raising questions about their commitment to public safety.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “I have directed the officials concerned to repair the bridge immediately to prevent any inconvenience. Additionally, special measures will be taken to strengthen the structure.”

Naresh, a local shop owner, said, “The authorities must prioritise the repair of this bridge. The longer they delay, the higher the risk to commuters. It’s unacceptable that such a critical piece of infrastructure is left in this condition.”

In response to growing concerns, an MC official said, “We are aware of the damage to the Lakkar Bridge and are currently assessing the situation. Plans for repair work are being expedited to ensure the safety of commuters.”

Executive Engineer Harjit Singh said, “I have dispatched a team to assess the issue, and the road will be repaired soon.”