Post matric scholarship: HC sends summons to principal secretaries of three Punjab depts

The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned principal secretaries of three departments of the Punjab government over non disbursal of funds to colleges/ Panjab University (PU) under post-matric scholarship scheme, which has resulted in PU withholding degrees of the students. The principal secretaries have been summoned on November 4. (HT File)

The officers include principal secretaries of the department of higher education, department of finance and scheduled caste and backward classes welfare department. They have been summoned for November 4 and have been directed to bring the entire record to explain as to why the amount of scholarship has not been paid to PU.

The plea was submitted by Janak Raj, who stated that reserved category students who completed their graduation between 2022 and 2024, have not been able to secure further admission or employment as they had not received their degrees.

Their counsel, Yagyadeep had submitted that their DMCs and degrees have not been issued on grounds that Government College, Hoshiarpur, did not deposit the examination fee of these students. Due to this neither was their result declared, nor was any degree issued. The individuals concerned are all covered by the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme under which the Centre and state gives funds to the college. However, due to dispute over the same, PU has targeted those who otherwise were not under the liability to pay any examination fee, it was submitted.

PU V-C Renu Vig and registrar Yajvender Pal Verma, were summoned by the court for Monday’s hearing, who had apprised the court about senate/syndicate decisions in this regard. The duo was summoned by the court on October 26, taking a serious view of the issue.

As per the varsity counsel, the degrees and DMCs not only of the present petitioners but also of about hundreds of students have been retained by the PU because of non-payment. The money was to be paid by the college, which is a government college, and by other colleges but ultimately the money must come partly from Punjab and partly from the Centre. Central government counsel on the other hand had submitted that the money has been paid to Punjab, but it was not paid forward.

The court observed the career of the hundreds of students is at stake by non-granting of degrees for the last four to five years notwithstanding the fact that they have taken all the examinations, cleared the same and in some cases, results have been declared. “...This court is of the view that it cannot shut its eyes towards what is happening because ultimately the career of the students is involved, more particularly when some of the students have not been granted their degrees for the last four to five years,” the bench observed summoning the officers.

The court also directed the Centre to appoint a senior officer for November 4, who is well versed with the case.

“On the next date of hearing, this court will also consider as to why the students who have not been granted their respective degrees because of money be not compensated and as to who should compensate them by fixing of responsibility,” it said deferring hearing for November 4.