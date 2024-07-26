Postings at same station for 20 yrs, plaints fuelled transfers: Chandigarh Police

Police personnel serving at the same station for over 20 years, along with complaints against the cops, fuelled the mass transfers in the Chandigarh Police department, said a senior police official. The Chandigarh Police department, consisting of over 6,000 men and women, is under heightened scrutiny following these transfers. (HT Photo)

The UT police administration on Tuesday night announced the transfer of 2,763 police personnel, including sub-inspectors (SIs), assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), head constables (HCs) and constables. This massive reshuffle, sanctioned by the Police Establishment Board (PEB), marks one of the most significant overhauls in the department’s history.

While the transfers typically targeted personnel who have served over three years at one location, the current transfers through randomisation process of a software also affected cops with shorter tenures.

A senior UT police official said numerous officers had been stationed at the same postings for over 20 years. The objective is to prevent the establishment of entrenched interests and ensure a fresh approach to law enforcement across the city.

The transfers were precipitated by a slew of complaints alleging corruption and the exploitation of prolonged postings for personal gain. Several SHOs had not rotated their staff in years, fostering environments where certain officers wielded undue influence. “Some SHOs have retained the same 4-5 officers for extended periods, which raised concerns about potential misconduct,” the official said.

The transfers were executed through a software randomisation process. The UT police department had launched automatic placement software for postings and transfers in the police department in September 2018. This method aims to eliminate human bias and ensure an equitable distribution of personnel across various assignments. However, this approach has its own challenges. Several police stations have reported a complete turnover of staff, prompting concerns about the immediate impact on their operations.

One officer remarked, “The sudden change in personnel is disrupting our workflow. It will take time for the new teams to adjust to the unique demands of each station.”

This isn’t the first time the Chandigarh Police has implemented such a large-scale reshuffle. In 2018, the department transferred 2,641 personnel up to the rank of SIs using a similar automatic placement software. That initiative faced criticism for including names of retired and deceased officers in the transfer list.

The Chandigarh Police department, consisting of over 6,000 men and women, is under heightened scrutiny following these transfers.

Transfers till now

June 14: 21 SHOs transferred

July 4: 14 DSPs transferred

July 23: 2,763 NGOs and ORs (ranks below SI)