Power consumption up 25% as mercury soars in Punjab

With temperatures soaring over 42° Celsius, Punjab’s power consumption shot up by nearly 25 per cent during the first week of May when compared to the corresponding period last year. (In the first eight days of May, the power consumption in the state stood at 1,453 million units (MU) while the last year’s corresponding period pegged the figure at 1,165 MU.)

There has been 42 per cent increase in the power consumption over the past 48 hours across the state. Many districts experienced maximum temperatures going past 42° Celsius, which is above normal by 2.2° Celsius. Amritsar was the hottest in the state with a maximum temperature of 42.5° Celsius on Wednesday.

As per the data of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL), power consumption has increased by 10 per cent in March and April when compared to last year. In May, consumption has already risen by 25 per cent. PSPCL officials said the consumption would rise further in the coming days once the mercury crosses the 45° Celsius mark in Punjab.

Of the first eight days, the highest power consumption was recorded on May 6 when the rise in power consumption was 50 per cent higher than that of the previous year.

“The PSPCL is fully geared up and has mobilised/lined up its resources fully to successfully meet the power demand during this year’s summer season. Due to the availability of sufficient coal from its own Pachhwara coal mine, higher power generation from the Goindwal Sahib thermal plant, banking arrangements and enhancement of transmission capacity to 10,000 mega watt (MW), the PSPCL is in a much better position this year to meet Punjab’s power demand,” said a top official of the PSPCL while talking to HT.

The above-quoted official claimed that the PSPCL was giving more than the committed eight hours of supply to agriculture pumps and no power cut would be imposed on industrial, domestic and commercial sectors during the summer season.

Along with power consumption, peak power demand has already increased in May. The peak power demand in May has already crossed the 10,000-MW mark. The PSPCL’s data reveals that the highest demand in the state was recorded on May 8 when it was 10,062 MW.

“With 6,500 MW generation within the state and 10,000 MW transmission capacity, the PSPCL is geared up to meet 16,500 MW demand,” said a senior PSPCL official attached with power generation.

Officials also said that over 16 lakh tonnes of coal was available at all the five thermals, which is sufficient for 25 days.