Power in 2022: Kejriwal in Punjab to address problems of industrialists

Amid turbulence in Punjab Congress, AAP chief heads for Ludhiana, expected to make ‘major announcement’ for industry reeling under power cuts
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab AAP leader Bhagwant Mann will be interacting with nearly 300 industrialists in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT file photo)

Amid turbulence in the Punjab Congress, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal lands in Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon before heading for Ludhiana to meet nearly 300 industrialists and make a “major announcement”.

“Before he makes the major announcement, Kejriwal wants to meet industrialists and listen to their grievances, particularly on power cuts and high tariff, so that a solution can be found and their demands can be included in the AAP manifesto for the 2022 elections,” said Ludhiana-based Kulwant Sidhu, who quit the Congress last month to join the Aam Aadmi Party.

Punjab industry has been facing unscheduled power cuts due to lack of maintenance of infrastructure and industrialists want tariff capped with relaxation in fixed and demand charges besides reduction in electricity duty. Industries want 50% rebate on night tariff and electricity at 5 per unit as promised.

The pending goods and services tax (GST) refunds is another issue that the state industry wants addressed early.

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to the state, starting on Wednesday.

