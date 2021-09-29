Punjab Congress crisis: Navjot Singh Sidhu sticks to his guns

A day after his resignation took the party top brass by surprise, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu stuck to his guns on Wednesday, raising questions over the appointment of tainted leaders and officials in the new government.

Sidhu said that the same system against which they have been, cannot be allowed to be created. “Those who gave a clean chit to the Badals have been given responsibility for justice…those who got blanket bails have been made advocate general,” he said in a four-and-a-half minute video posted on Twitter without directly naming anyone. The cricketer-turned-politician is piqued over the cabinet expansion and appointments made to top police and legal positions.

Sidhu also said that he will neither misguide the high command nor let anyone else do so, adding that he would stand by his principles and commitments for the betterment of Punjab.

Channi deputes Pargat, Warring to placate Sidhu

“My political journey of 17 years had only one objective, to make a difference and improve the lives of people of Punjab, besides taking a stand on issues. I have no personal issues. My fight is on issues and Punjab agenda. There is no place for compromise and posts do not matter,” he said.

Punjab cabinet ministers Pargat Singh and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring have been tasked by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi with making efforts to end the latest standoff.

Congress high command in wait and watch mode

The high command, which had backed Sidhu to the hilt till now, has shown no urgency this time in placating him.

The state chief’s shock resignation has left the Punjab unit divided with several party ministers, MLAs and other leaders finding it a needless crisis created by him. Cabinet minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli and Ferozepur city president Parminder Singh Pinky said that the PPCC chief should have focused on strengthening the party ahead of the elections.

Another senior leader said, “The high command should not give into this kind of politics or try to placate him. If they do, it will undermine their authority. There will be no end to it.”