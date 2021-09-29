Navjot Singh Sidhu releases video message, says 'can't compromise with ethics'

A day after resigning from the post of Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu released a video message on his Twitter handle, in which he obliquely criticised the appointment of induction of tainted MLAs into the cabinet of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other controversial appointments.

In the video message, Sidhu said that his only religion is to make people's lives better.

हक़-सच की लड़ाई आखिरी दम तक लड़ता रहूंगा … pic.twitter.com/LWnBF8JQxu — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 29, 2021

"I can't compromise with my ethics, moral authority. What I witness is a compromise with issues, agenda in Punjab. I can't disguise high command nor can I let them be disguised," Sidhu said in the video message.

"I don't have any personal rivalry with anyone; 17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my only religion," he further said.

In the accompanying tweet, Sidhu said that he will continue fighting for truth “till his last breath”.

Sidhu's resignation came 72 days after he was appointed as Punjab Congress chief, and eight days after Punjab got a new chief minister. He was miffed at not having his way with some senior appointments.

According to people familiar with the matter, Sidhu’s resignation was triggered by the inclusion of Rana Gurjit Singh in the state cabinet, the appointed of APS Deol as the state’s attorney general, and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the state’s DGP; and the allocation of the home portfolio to Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Sidhu was already miffed at not being named chief minister, they added, and saw these as signals from Channi that he (the CM) and not Sidhu was calling the shots.

The sudden resignation embarrassed Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, who together orchestrated Sidhu’s appointment and Amarinder Singh’s exit as chief minister as part of an effort to end factionalism in Punjab Congress and improve the party’s chances in next year’s state elections. It is said that Sidhu did not inform the Gandhis before resigning.

The Congress leadership has not accepted Sidhu's resignation and efforts are on to persuade him to take back his resignation. Punjab ministers Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Pargat Singh met Sidhu at his residence in Patiala. Warring had said yesterday that "there are some minor issues" and that those will be resolved by today.

Hours after Sidhu’s resignation on Tuesday, three prominent leaders close to him also quit their posts: cabinet minister Razia Sultana, general secretary Yoginder Dhingra and treasurer Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal.