Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Power minister transfers JE after inspection at Kharar electricity office

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 20, 2025 10:28 AM IST

The Punjab power minister also instructed officials to issue a show-cause notice to Kharar sub-divisional officer (SDO) Swaranjeet Singh

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Monday conducted a surprise inspection at the Kharar electricity office, where he obtained feedback from visitors regarding the office’s functioning.

The minister urged people to register complaints related to corruption in the power department through WhatsApp number 9501-200-200, assuring action within 24 hours. (HT)
The minister urged people to register complaints related to corruption in the power department through WhatsApp number 9501-200-200, assuring action within 24 hours. (HT)

During this visit, the minister also examined official records, which revealed certain discrepancies. Consequently, he ordered both the transfer and chargesheeting of junior engineer Jatinder Singh. He also instructed officials to issue a show-cause notice to sub-divisional officer (SDO) Swaranjeet Singh.

Report corruption via WhatsApp

The minister stressed that corruption of any kind will not be tolerated in the department. He urged people to register complaints related to corruption in the power department through WhatsApp number 9501-200-200, assuring action within 24 hours.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Power minister transfers JE after inspection at Kharar electricity office
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On