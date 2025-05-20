Power minister transfers JE after inspection at Kharar electricity office

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Monday conducted a surprise inspection at the Kharar electricity office, where he obtained feedback from visitors regarding the office’s functioning. The minister urged people to register complaints related to corruption in the power department through WhatsApp number 9501-200-200, assuring action within 24 hours. (HT)

During this visit, the minister also examined official records, which revealed certain discrepancies. Consequently, he ordered both the transfer and chargesheeting of junior engineer Jatinder Singh. He also instructed officials to issue a show-cause notice to sub-divisional officer (SDO) Swaranjeet Singh.

Report corruption via WhatsApp

The minister stressed that corruption of any kind will not be tolerated in the department. He urged people to register complaints related to corruption in the power department through WhatsApp number 9501-200-200, assuring action within 24 hours.