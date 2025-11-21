PPCB summons Sangrur MC officials over waste management negligence

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has issued a notice to the executive officer and president of the municipal council, Sangrur, for violating provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. They have been directed to appear before the board chairperson in Patiala, on November 28 to explain their position. Last year, the municipal council was fined ₹ 80 lakh for failing to comply with waste disposal norms between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2025.

The action follows sustained public complaints about the poor sanitary and waste management conditions in the city. Advocate Kamal Anand said the notice, issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, confirms continuous violations of the Solid Waste Management Rules. He added that it reflects a “deliberate breach” of National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders.

“The PPCB notice makes it clear that the municipal council Sangrur is not serious about the city’s health. Negligence and inaction have persisted for years,” Anand said.

Residents have demanded that MC officials present a time-bound action plan before the PPCB chairperson on November 28. They said the plan must ensure 100% waste segregation, immediate start of bioremediation, and prompt operationalisation of all compost pits.

“Citizens of Sangrur are outraged by the ‘wilful and deliberate’ failure of the municipal council. Our health has been compromised, and now our tax money is being wasted on penalties,” said independent councillor Satinder Saini. He said overflowing garbage dumps, foul odour, and contamination of ground and surface water reflect years of civic negligence. Residents, he added, expect decisive action from both the municipal council and the district administration.

Repeated attempts to contact municipal council executive officer Ashish Kumar and president Bhupinder Singh remained unsuccessful.

Earlier this month, Sangrur residents wrote to Union minister for housing and urban affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, and other officials alleging mismanagement of Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban funds. They claimed that lakhs of rupees were spent on constructing 73 compost pits that now remain non-functional. “Almost all pits have been abandoned due to the MC’s indifference,” their letter stated.

MC president Bhupinder Singh, however, denied the allegations, insisting that all compost pits are operational.