Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: 10-yr-old Ferozepur boy among 3 from region honoured

Ten-year-old Shravan Singh of Ferozepur, 17-year-old Vansh Tayal from Chandigarh and Jyoti, 17, hailing from Sirsa district of Haryana were among the group of children from across the nation who were honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. Ten-year-old Shravan Singh of Ferozepur, 17-year-old Vansh Tayal from Chandigarh and Jyoti, 17, hailing from Sirsa district of Haryana were among the group of children from across the nation who were honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. (HT Photo)

A resident of the Mamdot area of Ferozepur district, Shravan was hailed for his courage during the Operation Sindoor as he supplied milk, water and other items to the soldiers near his house, becoming a symbol of compassion.

During Operation Sindoor, when army personnel were deployed in difficult circumstances, he voluntarily stepped forward to help the soldiers.

During the award ceremony in Delhi, Shravan and other award-winning children had an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised their bravery. Speaking on the occasion, Shravan said, ““I want to become a soldier and serve my country.”

His father said that after Operation Sindoor, army officers developed a deep affection for Shravan and continued to encourage and guide him.

Earlier, Shravan was also felicitated at a ceremony at Ferozepur Cantonment. The armyhad also taken the responsibility for supporting his education

Meanwhile, para athlete Jyoti of Sirsa was awarded in the sports category. A resident of Sirsa, Jyoti was born with a deformity in one leg, but overcame challenges to shine.

She has won 12 medals at national and international level in shot-put, discus throw and javelin throw.

In Chandigarh, the Children Home for Boys at Snehalaya (Maloya) was jubilant as Vansh Tayal’s engagement in caregiving, institutional leadership and community service has been acknowledged. He lost his mother to uterine cancer and Covid in 2021 and father to a liver ailment. Vansh said his dream is to pursue clinical psychology.