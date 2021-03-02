IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Prashant Kishor returns as Capt’s principal adviser with cabinet rank
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has scripted several successful electoral campaigns. (PTI)
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has scripted several successful electoral campaigns. (PTI)
chandigarh news

Prashant Kishor returns as Capt’s principal adviser with cabinet rank

The political strategist will be paid a token honorarium of 1 per month. However, he will be entitled to a fully-furnished government residence and camp office, executive class travel, official vehicle, medical facilities and secretarial staff as admissible to a cabinet minister
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:00 AM IST

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday appointed political strategist Prashant Kishor, or ‘PK’ as he is often called in political circles, who has scripted several successful electoral campaigns, as his principal adviser with cabinet rank.

The election consultant’s appointment in the chief minister’s office (CMO) was announced by Amarinder himself on social media. “Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my principal advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of people of Punjab!” he tweeted. The announcement came after months of speculation that began in the first half of 2020 when the chief minister had indicated to some party leaders and MLAs his intention to engage Kishor for the assembly elections. The state unit has already announced that Amarinder will lead the party in next year’s polls.

The political strategist, who has been appointed in the rank and status of a cabinet minister, will be paid a token honorarium of 1 per month. However, he will be entitled to a fully-furnished government residence and camp office, executive class travel, official vehicle, medical facilities and secretarial staff as admissible to a cabinet minister, according to an official order on the terms and conditions of his appointment that was released by the state government on social media.

The chief minister’s principal adviser has also been allowed expenditure up to 5,000 per month on hospitality. His term will be co-terminus with the tenure of the present chief minister, reads the order issued by principal secretary, general administration, Vivek Pratap Singh. Kishor will advise the chief minister on draft development policies and strategies with an eye on the state polls. The political strategist was adviser to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with cabinet rank earlier before the two fell out in January 2020.

Kishor and his agency, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), had worked with the Congress in Punjab in the 2017 assembly polls with Amarinder as the state unit chief. He was also the brain behind the ‘Coffee with Captain’ and ‘Punjab da Captain’ that had worked well for the party and the CM-face. Amarinder, who led the Congress to victory, had tweeted, “PK & his team and their work was absolutely critical to our victory in Punjab!”

Though there is talk that I-PAC will also start working with the Punjab Congress once the assembly polls in West Bengal where Kishor is guiding chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress get over, state unit chief Sunil Jakhar said he has learnt about Kishor’s appointment just a short while ago. “There has no discussion on engaging the agency so far,” he said. Kishor and his advocacy group have also worked with the BJP, YSR Congress and the AAP in the past.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Jammu and Kashmir, March 01 (ANI): An elderly person being vaccinated during the second phase of Covid vaccination in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir, March 01 (ANI): An elderly person being vaccinated during the second phase of Covid vaccination in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)
chandigarh news

Covid vaccination for senior citizens starts on tardy note across J&K

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:11 AM IST
n the second phase, senior citizens above 60 years of age and those with comorbidities between 45 to 59 years were required to get registered
READ FULL STORY
Close
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has scripted several successful electoral campaigns. (PTI)
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has scripted several successful electoral campaigns. (PTI)
chandigarh news

Prashant Kishor returns as Capt’s principal adviser with cabinet rank

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:00 AM IST
The political strategist will be paid a token honorarium of 1 per month. However, he will be entitled to a fully-furnished government residence and camp office, executive class travel, official vehicle, medical facilities and secretarial staff as admissible to a cabinet minister
READ FULL STORY
Close
Railway authorities have been directed to replace old coaches, which will enhance the tourist experience. (HT File)
Railway authorities have been directed to replace old coaches, which will enhance the tourist experience. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Alignment on cards to bump up speed on Kalka-Shimla track

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Railway authorities have been directed to replace old coaches, which will enhance the tourist experience
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state on Monday recorded 132 new infections taking the state’s tally to 58,777 while the death toll reached 983 after one more patient succumbed to the contagion. (HT File)
The state on Monday recorded 132 new infections taking the state’s tally to 58,777 while the death toll reached 983 after one more patient succumbed to the contagion. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Covid infections in Himachal see 168% increase in a week

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Coronavirus cases in Himachal, which had plateaued out in January, have registered a steep increase yet again with as many as 389 new infections being recorded in the last week of the February and on the first day of March, an increase of 168
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mostly made of limestone and bricks, now surrounded by wild growth, remnants of these structures can be found near Dangri river in Ambala’s Bora Khera village on the Roorkee highway besides in Handesra and Sarangpur villages in Punjab. (HT Photo)
Mostly made of limestone and bricks, now surrounded by wild growth, remnants of these structures can be found near Dangri river in Ambala’s Bora Khera village on the Roorkee highway besides in Handesra and Sarangpur villages in Punjab. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

British-era water supply structures crumbling in Ambala Cantt

By Bhavey Nagpal, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Around 10-kilometre long, the duct water supply system, known as Handesra waterworks, ensured clean water supply to both troops and civilians
READ FULL STORY
Close
The septuagenarian, who has been a farmer and an English teacher at a private college, is seen as the common man’s representative. (HT Photo)
The septuagenarian, who has been a farmer and an English teacher at a private college, is seen as the common man’s representative. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Ahead of MC polls in Himachal, BJP attempts to mend fences with Dhumal

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:51 AM IST
In the run up to municipal corporation elections in Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has started reaching out to hitherto sidelined leaders, including former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and his supporters
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maximum temperature had reached 32.7°C on February 26, highest for the month since 1954. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Maximum temperature had reached 32.7°C on February 26, highest for the month since 1954. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: February gone by was hottest in 7 years

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:46 AM IST
According to the IMD, average temperatures will remain higher than normal in the city from March to May as well
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was the first to get the shot at the dispensary in Sector 7. (HT Photo)
Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was the first to get the shot at the dispensary in Sector 7. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Hope for safe future drives people to vaccination centres in Chandigarh

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Commoners, couples, those with travel plans and VIPs were seen waiting for their turns as the vaccination drive for elderly kicked off in the city on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The teachers of Panjab University will also go on mass casual leave on March 4. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The teachers of Panjab University will also go on mass casual leave on March 4. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

PU, college teachers to boycott exams, evaluation on March 4

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Protesting against Punjab’s move to delink pay scales from those of UGC, the teachers are pressing for implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission
READ FULL STORY
Close
In September last year, the administration had notified a hike in water tariff, ranging from 50% to 200%, depending on the category of users and consumption levels. (HT File Photo)
In September last year, the administration had notified a hike in water tariff, ranging from 50% to 200%, depending on the category of users and consumption levels. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Water tariff hike: Chandigarh MC to rationalise rates

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Rather than asking the administration to shelve the entire notification, the MC will recommend specific amendments in the rates
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was the first to get the jab at the dispensary in Sector 7, where only five people turned up. (HT Photo)
Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was the first to get the jab at the dispensary in Sector 7, where only five people turned up. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Third vaccination round: 556 jabbed in Chandigarh on Day 1

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:51 AM IST
As many as 556 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Chandigarh as the nationwide drive entered the third phase on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former medical superintendent of PGIMS, Rohtak, Dr Ashok Chauhan, getting a jab of the anti-Covid vaccine. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Former medical superintendent of PGIMS, Rohtak, Dr Ashok Chauhan, getting a jab of the anti-Covid vaccine. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
chandigarh news

Surge in Covid cases in Haryana continues even as positivity rate dips

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:47 PM IST
For a third successive week, coronavirus infections in Haryana continued to surge, recording an increase of 370 more cases last week as compared to the week before
READ FULL STORY
Close
State home minister Anil Vij had last week triggered controversy by writing to additional chief secretary (home) to send a panel of officers to the UPSC to be considered for the next DGP despite the fact that incumbent Manoj Yadava has over four years of service left. (HT PHOTO)
State home minister Anil Vij had last week triggered controversy by writing to additional chief secretary (home) to send a panel of officers to the UPSC to be considered for the next DGP despite the fact that incumbent Manoj Yadava has over four years of service left. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Tenure row: No plans to replace DGP, can continue till he retires, says Khattar

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Anil Vij, a straightforward man, speaks his mind; have known him since 90s and know about his temperament; we will clear the air over the matter when we sit together,” says the CM
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing the House, the Punjab Governor said, "My government is fully alive to the concerns of the farmers in the State as they are the pivot of the state's economy. We will not let the farmers and the farm workers suffer in any manner."(Twitter/@vpsbadnore)
Addressing the House, the Punjab Governor said, "My government is fully alive to the concerns of the farmers in the State as they are the pivot of the state's economy. We will not let the farmers and the farm workers suffer in any manner."(Twitter/@vpsbadnore)
chandigarh news

Punjab governor says farm laws don't address farmers' stagnating income problem

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal, criticised Governor V P Singh Badnore for not sending for the President’s consideration the Bills passed by the state Assembly last year to "counter" the three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Customers outside the State Bank of India’s branch at Bazaar Number 4 in Abohar on Monday after the building was sealed on the local municipal corporation’s orders for default on paying rent. (HT Photo)
Customers outside the State Bank of India’s branch at Bazaar Number 4 in Abohar on Monday after the building was sealed on the local municipal corporation’s orders for default on paying rent. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

SBI’s oldest branch in Punjab shut for not paying rent to Abohar Municipal Corporation

By Vishal Joshi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Municipal corporation seals bank branch for unauthorised occupation of its property since 1982, leaving customers, staff in a quandary
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP