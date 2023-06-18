Pratibha asks Himachal CM to withdraw cases against party workers

Mounting pressure on her own government, Himachal Pradesh Congress committee chief Pratibha Singh, Lok Sabha member from Mandi, asked chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to immediately withdraw cases registered against Congress leaders, office bearers and workers during Jai Ram regime for participating in the anti-government protest. HT Image

“Hundreds of party workers leaders and women workers were booked by the Bharatiya Janata Party regime for participating in the anti-government protests. Our party is in power and we should withdraw it immediately, as it’s been more than six months. The workers are still facing harassment “said Pratibha in a statement issued ON Saturday.

Party leaders, mahila Congress leaders, youth Congress and NSUI office bearers who came to meet Pratibha Singh told her that for the last five years, hundreds of party people in the state were facing trials in various courts regarding these matters.

Those booked in cases, including women activists of the party, have to appear in the court on every hearing” Pratibha said adding that “They have not committed any crime but just participated in the protest against the then BJP government.

“ Workers, leaders party office bearers participated in the protest only on party orders. It has been more than six months since the formation of the Congress government in the state, therefore orders should be issued to cancel them promptly because all these cases have been made with political malice,” she added.

Pratibha Singh has assured that she will take up the issue with the CM