Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pratibha asks Himachal CM to withdraw cases against party workers

Pratibha asks Himachal CM to withdraw cases against party workers

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 18, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Party leaders, mahila Congress leaders, youth Congress and NSUI office bearers who came to meet Pratibha Singh told her that for the last five years, hundreds of party people in the state were facing trials in various courts regarding these matters

Mounting pressure on her own government, Himachal Pradesh Congress committee chief Pratibha Singh, Lok Sabha member from Mandi, asked chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to immediately withdraw cases registered against Congress leaders, office bearers and workers during Jai Ram regime for participating in the anti-government protest.

HT Image
HT Image

“Hundreds of party workers leaders and women workers were booked by the Bharatiya Janata Party regime for participating in the anti-government protests. Our party is in power and we should withdraw it immediately, as it’s been more than six months. The workers are still facing harassment “said Pratibha in a statement issued ON Saturday.

Party leaders, mahila Congress leaders, youth Congress and NSUI office bearers who came to meet Pratibha Singh told her that for the last five years, hundreds of party people in the state were facing trials in various courts regarding these matters.

Those booked in cases, including women activists of the party, have to appear in the court on every hearing” Pratibha said adding that “They have not committed any crime but just participated in the protest against the then BJP government.

“ Workers, leaders party office bearers participated in the protest only on party orders. It has been more than six months since the formation of the Congress government in the state, therefore orders should be issued to cancel them promptly because all these cases have been made with political malice,” she added.

Pratibha Singh has assured that she will take up the issue with the CM

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out