Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pratibha hits back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over remarks on Congress guarantees

Pratibha hits back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over remarks on Congress guarantees

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 02, 2022 03:33 AM IST

Hitting back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over his statement on guarantees announced by Congress, Himachal Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh said CM should worry about his own party, not Congress

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh claimed that the people had rejected the BJP in the four byelections held last year and it would meet a similar fate in the upcoming general assembly elections in the state. She also hit back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over remarks on Congress guarantees. (HT File Photo)
Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh claimed that the people had rejected the BJP in the four byelections held last year and it would meet a similar fate in the upcoming general assembly elections in the state. She also hit back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over remarks on Congress guarantees. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Hitting back at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over his statement on the public guarantees announced by the Congress, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh on Thursday said the chief minister should worry about his own party, not the Congress.

The chief minister had said that even these guarantees will not propel the Congress to power in the state as its own future was not guaranteed.

The Congress president claimed that the people had rejected the BJP in the four byelections held last year and it would meet a similar fate in the upcoming general assembly elections in the state.

Pratibha alleged that the BJP government did not fulfil even a single promise made during the 2017 polls and now it was trying to mislead the people of the state by making false promises.

Pratibha has said that the guarantee given by the Congress to the people of the state is the promise of the Congress, which it will fulfil at any cost.

“Congress has always worked for welfare of the people of the state by keeping the public interest as paramount, whereas the BJP has only made them suffer with its anti-people policies, rising inflation, unemployment and has messed up the economy,” said Pratibha.

The Congress president described the 10 guarantees announced by the Congress as a big and historic step of the party in the public interest.

It will prove to be a milestone in the public welfare and development of the state, said Pratibha, who is also a member of the Lok Sabha from Mandi.

She said that Congress has always fulfilled the aspirations of the people and will fulfil them in the future also.

She said that Congress will soon release its election manifesto.

She said that restoring the Old Pension Scheme for the employees would be a key promise in the Congress manifesto and if voted to power the party will implement the decision.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Commuters caught in light showers on The Ridge in Shimla on Thursday. The MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5 in Himachal. (Deepak Sansta / HT)

    MeT predicts heavy rain in Himachal, yellow alert sounded

    Himachal Pradesh is bracing up for fresh spell of a heavy downpour as the MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for 11 districts except for Lahaul & Spiti on September 4, 5 and 6, said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.

  • Shailesh Gandhi (HT File)

    Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang

    Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.

  • While Raj has stopped short of siding with the BJP, his campaigns earlier in the year against loudspeakers outside mosques, took forward the saffron party’s Hindutva agenda (Hindustan Times)

    CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival

    Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.

  • Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ANI

    Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen

    The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.

  • Punekars who carried out Ganesh immersion after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT)

    Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements

    Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out