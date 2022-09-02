Pratibha hits back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over remarks on Congress guarantees
Hitting back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over his statement on guarantees announced by Congress, Himachal Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh said CM should worry about his own party, not Congress
Hitting back at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over his statement on the public guarantees announced by the Congress, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh on Thursday said the chief minister should worry about his own party, not the Congress.
The chief minister had said that even these guarantees will not propel the Congress to power in the state as its own future was not guaranteed.
The Congress president claimed that the people had rejected the BJP in the four byelections held last year and it would meet a similar fate in the upcoming general assembly elections in the state.
Pratibha alleged that the BJP government did not fulfil even a single promise made during the 2017 polls and now it was trying to mislead the people of the state by making false promises.
Pratibha has said that the guarantee given by the Congress to the people of the state is the promise of the Congress, which it will fulfil at any cost.
“Congress has always worked for welfare of the people of the state by keeping the public interest as paramount, whereas the BJP has only made them suffer with its anti-people policies, rising inflation, unemployment and has messed up the economy,” said Pratibha.
The Congress president described the 10 guarantees announced by the Congress as a big and historic step of the party in the public interest.
It will prove to be a milestone in the public welfare and development of the state, said Pratibha, who is also a member of the Lok Sabha from Mandi.
She said that Congress has always fulfilled the aspirations of the people and will fulfil them in the future also.
She said that Congress will soon release its election manifesto.
She said that restoring the Old Pension Scheme for the employees would be a key promise in the Congress manifesto and if voted to power the party will implement the decision.
-
MeT predicts heavy rain in Himachal, yellow alert sounded
Himachal Pradesh is bracing up for fresh spell of a heavy downpour as the MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for 11 districts except for Lahaul & Spiti on September 4, 5 and 6, said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics