News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Prepare list of projects that can be initiated, inaugurated: Punjab govt to DCs

Prepare list of projects that can be initiated, inaugurated: Punjab govt to DCs

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jan 25, 2024 08:58 AM IST

The government had already sent a pro forma, which the HT has a copy of, to the DCs to list the projects which could be inaugurated or initiated. The development has already been confirmed by various DCs in the state

The Punjab government has asked all deputy commissioners (DCs) to prepare a list of development projects which can be inaugurated or initiated in the state.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File)
The government had already sent a pro forma, which the HT has a copy of, to the DCs to list the projects which could be inaugurated or initiated. The development has already been confirmed by various DCs in the state.

According to sources, the list is being prepared keeping in view the upcoming LS elections. “Various ministers, MLAs and other senior functionaries of the party in power will inaugurate these projects before the election code of conduct kicks in,” said a senior government official pleading anonymity.

As per the pro forma, the DCs have been directed to also provide the cost of the development projects, and details of the potential funding of the Union government in the project, if any.

“No deadline has been given by the government to send the list in this regard, but the officials have been told to send the details at the earliest,” said a deputy commissioner.

As per the district administration officials, the AAP MLAs have already been holding regular meetings to expedite development works. “We have been asked by the MLAs to expedite the pending development works and complete the paperwork of the new projects, which could be initiated,” said a district administrative official of Sangrur.

