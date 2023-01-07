President confers Digital India silver award to Punjab

Punjab on Saturday received the Digital India Award instituted by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to honour exemplary initiative in digital governance.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the Silver Award in the Digital Initiatives for Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) category to Sibin C, secretary-cum-director, industries and commerce, Punjab, at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

NIC Punjab scientists Vivek Verma and Navinder Sharma and joint director, industries and commerce, Vishav Bandhu were also present. They received the award on behalf of the state. In June 2022, Punjab was adjudged as the top achiever in the EoDB rankings released by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India. Sibin said that Invest Punjab Business First Portal (IPBFP) is a user-friendly state of the art portal to facilitate new and existing investors to obtain regulatory clearances and fiscal incentives for setting up and running businesses in the state.