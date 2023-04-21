President Droupadi Murmu throws open Rashtrapati Niwas at Mashobra to public

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday dedicated the Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, earlier known as the ‘Presidential Retreat’ to the general public on Thursday. The people can visit the Retreat from the 23rd of this month. President Droupadi Murmu being welcomed on her visit to the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Shimla, on Thursday. She also threw open Rashtrapati Niwas at Mashobra to public. (HT Photo)

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla along with his wife Janaki Shukla and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended the ‘At Home’ hosted by the President. Cabinet Colleagues of the chief minister, chief parliamentary secretaries, MLAs, chairmen and vice chairmen of various boards and corporations, senior civil and police officers of the state government, senior military officers and other prominent people of the town attended the ‘At Home’ function.

People will be able to visit the retreat for a nominal fee of ₹50 per person for Indian nationals and ₹250 per person for foreign nationals throughout the year except on Mondays and other government holidays and also during the President’s stay. The visit of schoolchildren to government schools will be free till June 30.

The key attractions for tourists will be the main building, enabling glimpses into the life of the Presidents, official dining halls and artefacts. Apart from this, the lush green lawns with a wide range of attractions like curated tulips and other flower beds will be an added attraction.

Also, the nature trails and the orchards at the Rashtrapati Niwas will be open for visitors and adventure enthusiasts. The general public will start visiting President Niwas on April 23

Murmu earlier visited the prestigious IIAS. She was accompanied by the governor and education minister Rohit Thakur. She was felicitated by the authorities of the institute.