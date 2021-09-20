President Kovind accorded warm send-off in Shimla

President of India Ram Nath Kovind was on Sunday accorded a warm send-off at Annadale helipad in Shimla after his four-day sojourn in the state.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, speaker of the HP Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Shimla mayor Satya Kaundal, Army Commander Lt General, ARTRAC, Raj Shukla, chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh, DGP Sanjay Kundu, Shimla DC Aditya Negi and SP Monika Bhatungru were among those present.

The President of India was also presented a photo album comprising a collection of photographs during the visit by the chief minister.