Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presenting a souvenir to President Ram Nath Kovind as governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar looks on at Annadale helipad in Shimla on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

President Kovind accorded warm send-off in Shimla

President of India Ram Nath Kovind was on Sunday given a warm send-off at Annadale helipad in Shimla after his four-day sojourn in the state
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 04:37 AM IST

President of India Ram Nath Kovind was on Sunday accorded a warm send-off at Annadale helipad in Shimla after his four-day sojourn in the state.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, speaker of the HP Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Shimla mayor Satya Kaundal, Army Commander Lt General, ARTRAC, Raj Shukla, chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh, DGP Sanjay Kundu, Shimla DC Aditya Negi and SP Monika Bhatungru were among those present.

The President of India was also presented a photo album comprising a collection of photographs during the visit by the chief minister.

