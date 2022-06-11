President Kovind visits Atal Tunnel in Himachal
President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday visited the Atal Tunnel Rohtang. He had arrived in Himachal on a two-day visit on Friday.
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur accompanied him to the engineering marvel, which connects Manali with landlocked hinterland Lahaul and Spiti.
President’s wife Savita Kovind and his daughter were also accompanying him.
On the south portal of Atal Tunnel, chief engineer of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Project Yojak, Jitendra Prasad apprised the President of the construction of the tunnel and other important tunnels to be built on Manali-Leh road in future.
The traffic movement in the Rohtang tunnel remained suspended for more than six hours due to the security reasons.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics