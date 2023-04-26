Morinda sacrilege: A day after, accused’s uncle among two more booked

A day after the sacrilege incident at the historical Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib in Morinda, the police have booked the president of the internal management committee and one other person in a separate case. Representational image.

The duo has been identified as Parmatma Singh, who is head of the management committee and uncle of the sacrilege accused Jasvir Singh, and one Jassa Singh, who does ‘kar sewa (voluntary service) in the gurdwara.

According to the FIR, in an attempt to save his nephew, Jasvir, Parmatma asked Jassa Singh to upload a video in which they claimed that no sacrilege happened and people should not believe in rumours. The copy of the FIR is with HT. HT couldn’t independently verify the contents of the video.

The duo was booked under Section 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Morinda City police station SHO inspector Gursewak Singh said, “The motive behind sacrilege is not clear yet. The matter is under investigation.”

A court Tuesday sent the accused Jasvir to two-day police remand even as markets remained shut in the town over the incident. Jasvir was arrested on Monday on charges of hurting religious sentiments and attempt to murder. Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav in Chandigarh said police are investigating the matter, and if there is any conspiracy behind the unfortunate incident, it will be exposed. “It was an unfortunate incident. If there is any conspiracy behind this incident, we will expose it and will deeply investigate it,” Yadav added.

The accused was produced before the court amid tight security. Police added that a few persons on Monday late night entered the accused’s house and vandalised it, however, the cops managed to rescue the accused family.

“We have taken two-day remand of the accused and will question him regarding the incident,” the SHO said.

Protests conclude

The protesters ended their stir late in the evening on Tuesday after the police registered an FIR against the accused’s uncle.

Earlier, tension prevailed and shops remained shut, and police personnel were deployed in Morinda town as a group of people continued their protest against the sacrilege incident.

Representatives of Qaumi Insaf Morcha and other Sikh organisations also participated in the protests.

Gurpreet Singh, president of Athe Pehar Tehal Sewa Lehar, said, “The police have accepted our demands and registered an FIR against Parmatma Singh and Jassa Singh. As of now, we have concluded the protest, but we have given a call for a meeting at Verka Chowk on Thursday to discuss the next course of action.”

