News / Cities / Chandigarh News / President to attend convocation ceremony of Kashmir University, security bolstered in Srinagar

President to attend convocation ceremony of Kashmir University, security bolstered in Srinagar

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
Oct 11, 2023 05:00 AM IST

Security forces, including police and paramilitary Central Reserved Police Force, have been deployed around Kashmir University a day ahead of Murmu’s arrival, officials said

Security has been beefed up in Srinagar and adjoining areas ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Kashmir on Wednesday during which she will attend the convocation ceremony of Kashmir University, officials said.

President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)
President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)

Security forces, including police and paramilitary Central Reserved Police Force, have been deployed around Kashmir University a day ahead of Murmu’s arrival, they added.

They said the security agencies were carrying out area domination exercises in the city.

Latest gadgetry like drones and CCTV cameras were being used to maintain a vigil in the city, the officials added.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and director general of police Dilbag Singh chaired separate meetings to review the security ahead of the President’s visit to Kashmir.

Singh held the meeting at PCR Kashmir where security arrangements put in place for the President’s visit, including detailed deployment en route, in and around the venues, were deliberated upon.Deployment of manpower from different forces and intelligence agencies and coordination aspects were also discussed in the said meeting, a police spokesman said

The DGP stressed for optimum synergy among different agencies and forces, being deployed for the security of VVIP.Singh also emphasised on patrolling and night domination while maintaining alertness to check the movement of anti-national elements especially on inter-district routes and in the periphery of Srinagar city.He also stressed for optimum use of resources and utilisation of technology and security gadgets, including CCTV cameras, as part of deployment.

Wednesday, October 11, 2023
