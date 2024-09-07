Press ‘broom’ button for jobs, schools, hospitals: Punjab CM Mann to Haryana voters

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the people of Haryana are ready to write a new story and they should press the “broom” button on EVM for the destiny of their children. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses a public meeting at Kalayat assembly constituency in Kaithal, Haryana. (PTI)

He was in Kaithal’s Kalayat to address a “Badlav Jansabha”. The party’s senior state vice-presidents Anurag Dhanda and Balbir Singh Saini, district president Gajjan Singh and others were present.

Amid the talks of coalition with the Congress for the elections, the leaders did not criticise the party and chose to corner the BJP’s state unit, while counting on the achievements of their governments at Delhi and Punjab.

“The people of Punjab gave many opportunities to Akali, BJP and Congress, and the people of Haryana also gave them a chance. The same thing happened with Haryana which happened with Punjab. They filled their houses, they never thought about the public except their relatives. About two-and-a-half years ago, the people of Punjab defeated them and I am standing in front of you after winning 92 seats out of 117,” Mann said.

He urged the gathering to vote for his party on October 5 and make AAP victorious in the state.

“If the system has to be changed, if children want employment, schools and hospitals are excellent, then the broom button will have to be pressed. Earlier, we used to clean houses or shops with this broom, now under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal we will clean the entire India with this broom,” he added.

Dhanda took a dig at chief minister Nayab Saini on choosing between Karnal and Ladwa to contest, and said a CM who could not decide on which seat he should fight, cannot decide the future of the state.