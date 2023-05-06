Dera Bassi police hold peace committee meeting to prevent sacrilege cases

{Steps to prevent sacrilege} The peace committee meeting was held under the supervision of Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia, where various suggestions to prevent sacrilege cases were taken up. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the wake of the sacrilege incident in Morinda, a peace committee meeting was organised in Dera Bassi between police, gurdwara managements and residents.

The meeting was held under the supervision of Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia, where various suggestions to prevent sacrilege cases were taken up.

One of the suggestions was that gurdwara managements should install polycarbonate glass enclosures or cabins around holy scriptures and granthis to prevent direct access.

Besides, ACs and fans should not be kept running round the clock to prevent inadvertent short circuiting and accidental fires. Also, all premises should have fire extinguishers.

Several other measures were also discussed to maintain the sanctity of religious places.

Following the sacrilege incident at the historical Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib in Morinda on April 24, police had carried out checks at gurdwaras across Mohali, Dera Bassi, Kharar, Zirakpur, Lalru, Nayagaon and Kurali to ensure security of the shrines. Instructions were issued to conduct peace committee meetings and collect suggestions from residents on strengthening security around religious places.

Other suggestions

Documentation of scripture books issued to devotees in a separate register and locking of the almirah

CCTVs with minimum 30-day storage

Inverter backup

Regular cleaning

Police patrolling every night as per the beat system.

Round-the-clock availability of caretaker

Contact numbers of SHOs, MHC and ASP on gurdwara managements’ speed dials

Repair of deteriorating infrastructure.