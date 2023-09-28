News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Priest booked under SC/ST Act in Hisar

Priest booked under SC/ST Act in Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Sep 29, 2023 05:12 AM IST

In his complaint to the police, Baljeet Singh, a resident of Hisar’s Dogran Mohalla, said that a religious programme was conducted at a temple near his house and he along with his friend Sunil went there. Hisar DSP said the priest was booked under various Sections of the SC/ST Act and an investigation is underway.

The Hisar police have booked a priest for allegedly hurling abuses at two men belonging to the Scheduled Caste and refusing them “prasad”.

The Hisar police have booked a priest for allegedly hurling abuses at two men belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and refusing them “prasad”. (Representational image)
The Hisar police have booked a priest for allegedly hurling abuses at two men belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and refusing them “prasad”. (Representational image)

In his complaint to the police, Baljeet Singh, a resident of Hisar’s Dogran Mohalla, said that a religious programme was conducted at a temple near his house and he along with his friend Sunil went there.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“When we sought ‘prasad’ from priest Om Prakash, he hurled abuses at us, and refused to give us the same. He told us not to visit the temple as this belongs to upper caste people only. When we resisted, he along with three men thrashed us and told us to leave the temple premises,” the complainant added.

Hisar DSP Kaptan Singh said that the priest was booked under various Sections of the SC/ST Act and an investigation is underway.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out