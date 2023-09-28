Priest booked under SC/ST Act in Hisar

The Hisar police have booked a priest for allegedly hurling abuses at two men belonging to the Scheduled Caste and refusing them “prasad”. The Hisar police have booked a priest for allegedly hurling abuses at two men belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and refusing them “prasad”. (Representational image)

In his complaint to the police, Baljeet Singh, a resident of Hisar’s Dogran Mohalla, said that a religious programme was conducted at a temple near his house and he along with his friend Sunil went there.

“When we sought ‘prasad’ from priest Om Prakash, he hurled abuses at us, and refused to give us the same. He told us not to visit the temple as this belongs to upper caste people only. When we resisted, he along with three men thrashed us and told us to leave the temple premises,” the complainant added.

Hisar DSP Kaptan Singh said that the priest was booked under various Sections of the SC/ST Act and an investigation is underway.

