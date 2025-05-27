Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Prime accused in Tarn Taran murder case held after exchange of fire

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
May 27, 2025 09:10 AM IST

The accused, Rahul Singh, is a history-sheeter, and the main shooter in the case, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said. A .30 caliber pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession, the DGP added.

The anti-gangster task force (AGTF), Punjab, in a joint operation with the Tarn Taran police, arrested the prime accused in a March 5 murder case, after an exchange of fire on Monday.

An FIR had been registered under Sections 103 (murder) and 11 (solitary confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Tarn Taran city police station. (HT File)

The victim, Jagdeep Mola, was headed somewhere on his Royal Enfield motorcycle on March 5 around 2 pm when he had been shot dead by two bike-borne youths.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban said the accused had opened fire at the police party but was injured in retaliatory action and subsequently overpowered and arrested.

An FIR had been registered under Sections 103 (murder) and 11 (solitary confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Tarn Taran city police station.

Tuesday, May 27, 2025
